Healthy Harvest Food Bank’s Diamonds and Denim Gala raised over $110,000 this year after expenses, more than double the $46,000 raised two years ago.
“I think the biggest help this year was we had a staff/board event committee that has been working on a regular basis for almost a year,” HHFB president and CEO Mark Kleinschmidt said of the strong performance.
The event included both a silent and live auction. But a substantial amount of the support came from giving hearts, who were taking home nothing in return.
Near the end of the event, HHFB wanted to give everyone a chance not only to give but to contribute toward the future by making donations to the food banks aquaponics center project, called Healthy Harvest Fresh. Money raised from those donations alone totaled over $58,700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.