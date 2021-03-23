Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, has been in operation for nearly 25 years and residents across the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula have long enjoyed the award-winning service. Now more than ever, Bay Transit’s New Freedom Mobility Management program is also in high demand. A growing population of area residents that are sixty-years-old or older, as well as individuals with chronic illnesses, have contributed to increased demand for these critical transportation services.
New Freedom is a transportation service providing seniors and individuals with disabilities the ability to attend medical appointments, shop, work and attend social and recreational events even for travel outside of Bay Transit’s service area and/or service hours. Participants pay a nominal fee for each round trip. As Katherine Newman, Bay Transit’s New Freedom Program Manager, explains, “We even provide free transportation for anyone that needs to accompany the rider to assist them in and out of the vehicle or with their appointment.”
Newman has been managing Bay Transit’s New Freedom program since 2013 and is a passionate advocate for program participants. New Freedom is funded through a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant to serve all twelve counties in Bay Transit’s service area. Because these federal funds are limited, program participation is limited to not more than two round trip rides per month. A partnership with the MedCarry Volunteer Transportation program supplements New Freedom to help address additional demand. “Individuals of any age with disabilities qualify to participate in New Freedom whether they have a short-term disability such as a broken leg or they are rehabilitating after surgery,” Newman said.
“Those with long-term disabilities, mental health disabilities, with mobility issues or chronic health issues are also eligible to participate.” About 90% of New Freedom trips are outside of Bay Transit’s service area to typical destinations such as the VA Medical Centers in Richmond and Hampton, regional hospitals in Newport News and for medical services in Fredericksburg, Richmond, Williamsburg and Norfolk.
“We ask people to contact the New Freedom office at least three business days before their scheduled appointment. Because of increased demand for New Freedom service, I always urge people to call us as soon as their appointment is made to give us as much time as possible to get their journey scheduled,” Newman said. “If New Freedom cannot provide transportation at the time of your appointment, we’ll make every effort to find another means of transportation for you. We have partnerships with seven local private transportation companies and the human services agencies in the area, so we’ll do everything possible to find you a ride,” she added. “The drivers provide curb-to curb service and typically wait for you through the entire appointment.”
Bay Transit currently employs three drivers dedicated to the New Freedom program, but more drivers are needed. “We need drivers for the West Point, New Kent and Charles City areas immediately,” Newman noted. “We also need MedCarry volunteer drivers throughout the entire twelve county service area. Like all volunteering opportunities available through Bay Aging, being a MedCarry volunteer is incredibly rewarding. We do provide the MedCarry volunteer drivers with a modest mileage reimbursement, but the biggest reward is cultivating relationships with the riders, some of whom are transportation disadvantaged and really count on us to get them to their medical appoints,” she added.
“The New Freedom program provides transportation for a variety of purposes, not just for medical appointments,” Newman noted. “During COVID-19, our focus has been on essential trips such as medical appointments, grocery and prescription fulfillment. Throughout the years we’ve transported individuals to family reunions, funerals, worship services, visits with family and friends outside Bay Transit’s traditional service area, and much more. It’s an awesome complement to Bay Transit’s primary service area and normal business hours.”
For more information about Bay Transit’s New Freedom program, to inquire about driving for Bay Transit, or volunteering to be a MedCarry driver, call or email Katherine Newman today at (804) 824-2546 or knewman@bayaging.org.
