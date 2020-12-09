It’s December, which means of course that the Montross Town Council is about to have a look around town with several out of area judges to take a gander at what residences and what businesses did the best job at decorating. It’s a longstanding tradition here in Montross, and despite plenty of other things being canceled, the show will go on, as they say. A fun informal contest, this year it will take place this upcoming Saturday, December 12.
This year, the councilman leading the judges through town will be none other than Mayor Joey King himself.
“I haven’t done this in a while, and it’s a lot of fun,” he stated. “We’ve all done this before, and like to rotate it around every now and then.”
