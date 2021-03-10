Vincent Simeone, author, lecturer, and teacher at the New York Botanical Garden, will speak on approaches to creating an efficient, sustainable home landscape at the 27th Gardening in the Northern Neck seminar.
The seminar, hosted by the Northern Neck Master Gardeners (NNMG) and Virginia Cooperative Extension, will be held Saturday, March 20, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the seminar will be conducted virtually via Zoom.
“The theme of this year’s seminar is Be Intentional: Create Livable, Edible, Sustainable Garden Spaces,” said NNMG president Marge Gibson. “Simeone’s talk will be based on his most recent book Grow More with Less: Sustainable Garden Methods. With detailed, strategic timelines for both short-term and long-term gardening techniques, he will provide a clear approach for creating an efficient, sustainable home landscape.”
From composting and mulching to planting trees, Simeone will cover all the eco-friendly essentials. He makes the what, how and why of sustainable gardening remarkably clear. Simeone’s effective, time-proven recommendations, which are field-tested in a large botanical garden and adapted for home, provide a personal roadmap for green gardening.
Other speakers include Brie Arthur, horticulturist and foodscape consultant, and Nancy Lawson, author of “The Humane Gardener: Nurturing a Backyard Habitat for Wildlife.”
Registration forms are available at www.nnmg.org or by calling the Virginia Cooperative Extension Northumberland County Office, (804) 580-5694.
