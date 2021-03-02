Questions on Covid vaccinations? Get answers during a Triad virtual meeting on March 9 at 1 p.m.
Three Rivers Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams will update listeners on local progress distributing the vaccine, and answer questions about getting the vaccine, plus recommended post-vaccine behavior. like “What’s safe to do,” and “What precautions are still necessary.”
The meeting will be hosted by David Malakouti, our Triad liaison in the VA Office of the Attorney General. He will send details on signing into the meeting a couple of days before the session. You can participate online or call in by phone.
