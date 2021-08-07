Did you know this weekend’s Virginia Sales Tax Holiday is for more than just school supplies?
Dominion Energy reminds you that items to prepare for storms and manage your energy bills can be purchased with paying state taxes through Sunday.
There are several storm preparedness items under $60 that are tax exempt such as bottled water, flashlights, and cell phone chargers.
And if you’re looking to upgrade appliances, you can purchase some energy efficient certified products tax-free. Plus, you can get rebates from Dominion Energy of up to $100 on appliance such as a new air condition, ceiling fan, washer, dryer, or dishwasher through Sunday.
Click here to see the rebate information: https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/save-energy/energy-star-products
Here is some helpful information from the Virginia Department of Taxation:
EnergyStar and WaterSense eligible items: https://www.tax.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/inline-files/sales-tax-holiday-list-energy-star-watersense-items.pdf
Hurricane Preparedness eligible items: https://www.tax.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/inline-files/sales-tax-holiday-list-hurricane-preparedness-items.pdf
