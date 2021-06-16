The rain was torrential. The winds picked up and made an outside ceremony impossible. The Washington & Lee High School class of 2021 was undeterred and reveled like no other class as they celebrated graduation in the gymnasium. One hundred and thirteen strong, but masked, students paraded into the cozy gym that never looked better. School colors were everywhere. A podium was surrounded by glorious baskets of flowers and grasses and large portraits of the graduates surrounded the large boisterous crowd of relatives and friends. As each student appeared in the doorway and made their way to the decorated seats, parents snapped pictures and cheered them on. There was a sea of love present in the room that swept over every participant.
Students had decorated their caps in style. Everything from a crocheted VCU to thank you notes to parents could be found. This class of 2021 had much to celebrate. They had not been together since March, 2020 and the joy they shared was evident in every way. Student honor graduate speakers Ms. Kelsey Henry and Ms. Sydney Bakir each told of how strong their classmates were. They described how their journeys had occurred and the impact it made on their future choices. They thanked their families and friends and told interesting stories of challenges. Both mentioned the long time they had been apart from their peers and how they wished success to all of their classmates. Their remarks brought massive applause from the students and audience.
Roger Coleman, principal of Washington & Lee, reminded the class of 2021 of their uniqueness. The tribulations that they endured with virtual learning, the endurance needed to perform well, the loss of sports and normal events, all of these challenges will help them in the future.
This class had some very strong students. Four of their peers, Sydney Bakir, Kelsey Henry, Corey Mumford, and Kelly Taylor graduated with honors from Rappahannock Community College and will pursue their college dreams at VCU, Randolph- Macon College and University of Virginia. Ms. Lydia Wallace, a National Merit Finalist, will attend VCU on a full scholarship. Many other students in the class of 2021 have received tuition scholarships and other awards to attend colleges throughout Virginia.
While the rain and storms continued throughout the ceremony, there was no shortage of excitement and pride inside the building. Dr. Michael Perry closed the program with the message to put the past behind them and focus on the future. The class of 2021 has survived like no other group had been required. It was evident throughout the ceremony, the class of 2021 will succeed. They have already proven that they are a unique and tough group of students. Congratulations to the Class of 2021!
