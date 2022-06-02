L.I.F.E School of Art plans to add a mural to the wall of its building at 422 South Church Lane in Tappahannock. The mural will commemorate and celebrate the lives lost during the pandemic.
It will be accessible to members of the Northern Neck and surrounding counties to write the names of their loved ones on the wall if they choose. The images of flowers and the bright colors will symbolize a constant joy, beauty, and growth—what the loved ones represented in their lives.
The effort kicked off with a mini-grant from AmeriCorps’ 9/11 Day of Service, September 2021, which resulted in the external transformation of the building to bright green in preparation for the mural. Grant funding provided by the Virginia Commission For the Arts, National Endowment For the Arts, and local supporters make the mural possible. In addition, the Town of Tappahannock approved this effort under their façade improvement grant program and will provide matching funds upon completion.
L.I.F.E. School of Art is now calling all volunteers from local communities to help paint the mural. Interested individuals can call or text (804) 450-0590, go to the website at www@vildonedu.org or stop by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.