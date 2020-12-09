CBVRS Schedules Santa Runs: Ho Ho Ho! Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is doing Santa Runs on Sat., Dec. 12 (out of town) and Sat., Dec. 19 (in town). Santa Runs will start around 5:30 p.m. both days. Please note that emergency calls take precedence. If you’d like for your neighborhood to be considered on the Santa Run, let CBVRS know by leaving a comment on the squad’s Facebook page.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Chandler’s Mill Pond issues
- Virginia Governor Signs ‘Breonna’s Law’
- Is O’Biers gone for good?
- Colonial Beach Baptist Church welcomes new pastor
- W&L yearbook team ‘rises up’
- ‘Hallmark has nothing on our town’
- ‘Golden Village Christmas’
- 12 Days of Kilmarnock Christmas
- Character, dependability, and integrity
- Downtown revitalization efforts press on with IRF award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.