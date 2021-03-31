Amber and Kirsten Straughan are two teenagers on a mission. These sisters are actively recruiting other kids from grades 7-12 to join the Colonial Beach Junior Rescue Squad and become part of the next generation of EMS providers in the area.
“During the monthly meetings, we learn so many different ways to help others such as CPR and first aid,” said Amber, 16, a junior at Colonial Beach High School. “Who knows what will happen at any moment, so it’s good to be prepared.”
The CB Juniors often join forces with the regular Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad members to help with fundraising activities like bake sales and with community service projects such as Loads of Love, which provided free donations of laundry supplies to people coming to the local laundromat.
One of Amber’s most memorable outings with the CB Juniors was a field trip to take a tour of Mary Washington Hospital. “That was a really big project,” said Amber, who hopes to become a vet tech and own a farm with animals.
Younger sister Kirsten, 14, is a freshman at CBHS and has aspirations to be a pediatric nurse or a neonatal nurse. She believes that her involvement with the Colonial Beach Juniors is a great first step toward a career in healthcare.
“I joined the Juniors because I want to help others,” she said. “It’s my goal to save people.”
Kirsten likes helping the community and learning about the medical field as a Junior member. “It gives us an idea of what we can achieve in the future,” she added. “If you really want to do something, if it’s your dream, then go for it; no one is stopping you.”
Both girls are growing up in a family of volunteers. Their dad, Joey Straughan, is the Rescue Chief of CBVRS and their mom, Samantha, is on the squad’s Support Team and helps with the Juniors.
According to Amber and Kirsten, other youth in Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County would really enjoy being a member of the CB Juniors. “We would love for more kids to get involved in helping the community,” they said. “All the things you learn will help you later in life.”
Currently, the CB Juniors are meeting virtually each month with plans to resume in-person sessions as soon as it’s safe to do so. The next virtual meeting of the Colonial Beach Juniors is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. To request an application, which must be signed by a parent, please contact Kim Melson at 540-735-4889 or email kmelson77@gmail.com.
