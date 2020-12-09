Colonial Beach Baptist Church is happy to announce the calling of Reverend Kenny Daniel as their new pastor. This announcement has been delayed due to the pandemic.
The congregation feels very blessed with their new pastor. He has been working hard from day one. He started virtual Sunday worship services on his first day of work. He has continued delivering wonderful sermons every week. You can view any of his worship services on their Facebook page, Colonial Beach Baptist Church, as well as Wednesday evening vesper services and Children’s Church.
Daniel grew up in a military family, and thus attended a wide spread of Baptist churches throughout his childhood. “I grew up learning all sorts of Biblical trivia and was subsequently baptized at a very young age,” he said.
“While I have never been very far from the loving embrace of God, my personal relationship and call to ministry blossomed in seventh grade. Since that fateful summer, the roads have been long and winding, but God has never abandoned me and won’t start now.”
One could argue that his “professional ministry” began in 2010, when he started working at Camp Crossroads in Lowesville, VA. Over the many years of working there he went from pulling weeds and lifeguarding to mentoring middle schoolers and serving on the leadership team. After graduating from Orange County High School, he attended Randolph-Macon College from 2012-2016 where he achieved a BA, majoring in Religious Studies with minors in ethics and film. It was in undergrad that he met his wife, Becca. He continued to serve at Crossroads throughout undergrad and had the opportunity to intern at a Christian nonprofit in the inner city of Richmond called Church Hill Activities and Tutoring.
After graduating from RMC, Daniel and his wife decided to take a leap of faith and moved halfway across the country to Wisconsin where they both served at a year-round Evangelical camp as leadership interns. “During our time there, we had the privilege of hosting retreat groups, teaching science center classes, and building a Christ-centered community. Through the many conversations I had with peers and mentors, accompanied by whispers and nudges from God, by the end of the year I knew that the Lord was calling me to full-time ministry.
“Completely petrified of taking Hebrew and Greek, I took another leap of faith and began my seminary journey.”
This journey would echo that which has already been stated, long and winding. He began seminary at Liberty taking online classes in the fall of 2017. Simultaneously he began working at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, in Richmond, as the director of youth ministry. As the semester came to a conclusion, he decided for a variety of reasons to switch schools. He transferred to Baptist Theological Seminary in the spring of 2018. “I quickly fell in love with my professors, their progressive and challenging lenses of Biblical interpretation, and a faith-rooted core identity,” he continued.
Unfortunately, BTSR fell into financial peril and closed in the late winter of 2018. After some more prayer, he transferred once again to Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond where he would go on to graduate in May of 2020.
“Now, my wife and I are both excited and blessed to be able to call Colonial Beach home.”
Beginning in the spring of 2020, Daniel began his first pastorate position at Colonial Beach Baptist Church. “I have known that the Lord was calling me into ministry since middle school, but if you had asked me ten years ago if I would be serving as a pastor, I might have laughed at you. Nonetheless, God is good and God makes no mistakes. I am excited to be part of this loving community and welcome you the same.”
Daniel’s regular office hours for walk-in visitation are Tuesday & Thursday: 10-3. You can reach him by email at kenny@colonialbeachbaptistchurch.org, or you can call/text him at 540-419-3590.
