Thirteen members of the Chesapeake Bay Garden Club worked very hard on October 6 to clean up the gardens at Reedville Fishermen’s Museum and Festival Hall. Debbie Gillispie organized the work party. The gardens required a lot of work because of the spring quarantine and this summer’s extreme heat. Seven areas around the museum and Festival Hall were cleaned up.
The thirteen members were Jan Ball, Vicky Bowen, Debbie Boze, Anne Crawley, Rebecca Elston, Debbie Gillispie, Sharon Jachimski, Jerry Jenkins, Jacqui Penney, Sharon Stieber, Kathie Truxall, and Pam VanScoy. The ladies worked two and half hours each from 10 to 12:30. Altogether, that is a total of thirty-one hours.
