It is a new year and beautiful spring weather is here! Essex County in partnership with Keep Virginia Beautiful, is working together in a new trash pick-up campaign initiative for 2021. The “Clean Essex Project” is asking the public to become “Trash Troopers” and assist cleaning their county. The weather is perfect to get out and show your support! The initiative begins on Earth Day April 22 and ends May 14. And as a bonus, you can win cash for your efforts!
It’s simple to become a Trash Trooper! Register yourself, your family, your church, or group online at www.essexcountyrec.com. You will receive trash bags and pickers, then take photos of the bags you collect and submit for the grand prize! Earn up to $500 for your favorite Essex County community non-profit/charitable organization. The first place prize is $500, the second place prize is $300, and the third place prize is $200. The winners will be announced on May 15, 2021 Tappahannock Farmers’ Market.
The Clean Essex Project would like to thank our sponsors for their generosity and support. Tappahannock Main Street, James River Equipment Integrated Solutions, Pammy’s Produce, Roma Ristorante Italiano-Tappahannock, Java Jacks Cafe, Hotmixva.net, Thyme In A Basket, To Do Cafe, and Food Lion.
For more information on The Clean Essex Project, contact Kay Carlton at 804-445-0303 or email kcarlton@essex-virginia.org.
