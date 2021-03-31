When photographer Michael Geissenger was a kid he used to dig holes in the back yard.
“My mother would tell me, ‘if you keep digging, you’ll get to China,’” he said.
As a kid, that stuck with him, along with the mystery of a country shrouded by Communism. He longed to go there.
He studied photography and earned a degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology and became Director of Photography at Virginia Tech. He returned to his alma mater to teach photojournalism. His students have gone on to become successful photographers and five have won Pulitzer Prizes.
Then, in 1985, Geissenger’s dream of traveling to China came true. A faculty exchange program at RIT allowed him to spend ten weeks in China teaching, traveling and documenting the country in photos.
The exhibit, at the Northumberland Public Library from March 29 through April 30, is a selection from nearly 300 rolls of film he shot during that time. His photos observe the people and their lives and include a voyage on the Yangtze River beginning in Chongqing in central China and ending in Nanjing. The trip included the Three Gorges before the dam was built.
Geissenger is one of the Northern Neck’s hidden gems who maintain a vacation home then move here to retire. On assignment in the U.S. Air Force he was White House staff photographer during the Presidency of Lyndon Johnson. He and wife, Barbara, moved to Washington, D.C. where he spent 25 years as a photojournalist with clients including The New York Times, Newsday Newspaper, Los Angeles Times.
The exhibit, “China 1985,” is part of the Virginia Artisan Trail and will be open during regular library hours. It’s the first exhibit since last March, when the pandemic forced the library to switch to curbside services for several months.
“Though modified to meet current CDC safety protocols, it is good to be back to some type of ‘normal” and I hope people will come to explore this new exhibit,” said Library Director Jane Blue.
A “Meet the Photographer Day” is planned for Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Safe COVID-19 practices will be followed with a limit of ten participants, masks and physical distancing. Call for more information: 580-5051. Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Hwy., Heathsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.