St. Mary’s Thrift Shop, located at 108 Fairport Road in Lillian, will reopen to customers on Friday, March 5, and resume accepting donations on Monday, March 8. “We are thankful to our loyal customers and generous donors for their patience and are looking forward to welcoming them back” said shop manager Joy Bolger. She announced that there will be a “grand reopening sale” featuring 50% off on all winter clothes.
The shop, which is run by the women of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Fleeton, has been closed since December 21, 2020, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases that were occurring at that time.
“Now that case numbers are declining in Virginia and vaccines for the virus have become available locally, we believe we can safely reopen,” said Bolger. She advised, however, that all of the safety measures that were put in place last year will remain in place until further notice. These include mandatory face coverings, social distancing, hand sanitizing upon entering and limiting the number of customers allowed inside at the same time.
“Unfortunately, because not all of our volunteers will be able to return to work right away, we will need to cut back our business hours to only two days a week, at least until the end of March.” said Bolger. The new hours will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and donations will be accepted on Mondays and Tuesdays only, just as they were last year.
“While the shop has been closed, some of us have been hard at work making improvements to ensure that customers will continue to enjoy a pleasant shopping experience in a clean, well-organized environment. We invite all to come back and celebrate our ‘new beginning’ with us!” Bolger said.
