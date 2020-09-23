The Northern Neck Court Appointed Special Advocate program has just launched their annual Christmas wreath sale. Christmas wreaths are being sold as a fundraiser to enable CASA to continue to work with children in the community who are involved in judicial proceedings. “Proceeds go directly into the extensive training an advocate must complete in order to fulfill CASA’s mission of looking out for the best interests of abused and neglected children as well as children in need of services or supervision,” said Betty Wirth, Director. “Sadly, because of this pandemic, the amount of cases have steadily increased. Having said that, CASA will be requiring newly trained advocates to take on these additional cases.”
The Fraser fir wreaths are 22 inches in diameter and cost $25 each. They are freshly cut at a tree farm in western N.C. and personally delivered to CASA. This year they will have three distribution sites: in Kilmarnock at Chesapeake Commons, in Burgess at SONA Bank on route 360 and in Warsaw at the Warsaw Town Park. Deadline for ordering is October 21.
“Last fiscal year the Northern Neck CASA program served over 70 children here in our small community. This new year unfortunately will see more cases because of the current climate. Please help us to help these children by supporting CASA and purchasing one of these beautiful wreaths. We all need something pleasant to look forward to at this point and what else other than the smell of a Christmas wreath could do that?”
For any questions about ordering or about advocating, please call the CASA office at (804) 462-0881.
