On June 19, the Heathsville Farmers Market will offer an attraction in addition to the wonderful vendors who sell their goods: the Capital Focus Jazz Band will entertain the attendees with a free noon outdoor concert, sponsored by the Rappahannock Concert Association (RCA). The Capital Focus Jazz Band is the Youth Learning Program of the Potomac River Jazz Club. Since 1988, this nationally acclaimed program has provided promising young musicians with grounding in the fundamentals of jazz, as well as specialized training in the traditional New Orleans styles and their offshoot. This learning program was formed to continue the legacy of such giants of American music as Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Bix Beiderbecke, Sidney Bechet, and Jack Teagarden.
This will be the Capital Focus Jazz Band’s second performance in the Northern Neck; the group previously having performed before an enthusiastic audience at the Northumberland Performing Arts Theater as part of the RCA’s 2018-2019 concert series. The group has performed at the White House for the President and for the Vice President and the Secretary of State. Past performance venues also include the Capitol, the Kennedy Center, the National Mall, the Pentagon, the Smithsonian, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Bourbon Street and Preservation Hall in New Orleans. In addition, the Capital Focus Jazz Band has performed at jazz clubs in London, Madrid, and Amsterdam, and a variety of jazz festivals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean.
RCA is pleased to offer this free concert (although donations will be gratefully accepted), in conjunction with the Heathsville Farmers’ Market, at noon on June 19. Bring a chair and perhaps a hat to protect yourself from the sun. Enjoy being outside and the wonderful jazz music. The concert will go on, rain or shine!
The Farmers’ Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact RHHTFoundationinc.org or call 804-580-3377.
To learn more about RCA’s dual mission to provide quality live performances in the Northern Neck and to support and fund music education to the region’s youth, go to rappahanncockconcerts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.