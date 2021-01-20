The Virginia Northern Neck Alumnae Chapter (VANNAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. didn’t allow the current pandemic to prevent them from serving and engaging their community. Creative thinking allowed the chapter to focus on the needs, of the community, while still adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. The pandemic presented its own set of unique challenges, but the continuous support of the community allowed the chapter to make possibilities become reality.
During the summer, the chapter raised money to support the St. Jude’s Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer and hosted a variety of informative Zoom seminars. Social Action Talks on Zoom (SATZ) discussed criminal justice reform, economic equality, quality education and healthy living during a pandemic. In the fall, they worked on their Get Out To Vote postcard writing campaign, donated cleaning supplies to the Haven and held a virtual Health and Financial Fair. December didn’t disappoint either. With 2020 coming to an end, A.R. Robinson Outreach Ministries in Mathews Co. and WRAR’s Christmas Wishes received large toy donations from sorority members and the community. A virtual paint party was held as a fundraiser on New Year’s Eve to support the chapter’s scholarships and public service initiatives. Currently, scholarship applications are available to all interested seniors that are within the chapter’s service area. Visit vannacdst.org for more details.
COVID-19 may have changed how services were delivered, but it did not prevent the sorority from helping the communities for which they serve. Without the support of the community, none of this would have been possible. For that, VANNAC is forever grateful. If you would like more information about what VANNAC is doing, please follow the chapter on Facebook (Virginia Northern Neck Alumnae Chapter), visit their website at vannacdst.org, email them at vannacdst@gmail.com or contact Vivian Diggs and Charmaine Young-Waddy (804) 580-1014.
