Chicken and cheese enchiladas, baked spaghetti, nachos, chocolate chip cookies buffalo wings, French toast and a variety of quiches are just some of Club teens’ favorite foods, which they have been preparing since early last fall under the guidance of senior staff member Richie Carter. “I plan to continue this program all year long,” says Carter. “It’s one of the programs they most look forward to. On Mondays, they are asking me what we are cooking on Friday. Seeing them realize they can make their favorite foods at home is always a joy for me.”
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Tappahannock hospital joins VCU Health System
- Vaccines for the Northern Neck
- Coronavirus winter spike
- Smith Point Rescue end of 2020 report
- Westmoreland Players work hard, play hard
- Pandemic status: Surge is unprecedented
- ‘My memories of this community are my most precious possession’
- Another dam problem rears its head
- House destroyed in fire
- A leader worth following
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.