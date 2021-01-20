Ke'Niyah Smith, Earl Veney and Tyquon Clayton have fun preparing French toast.

Chicken and cheese enchiladas, baked spaghetti, nachos, chocolate chip cookies buffalo wings, French toast and a variety of quiches are just some of Club teens’ favorite foods, which they have been preparing since early last fall under the guidance of senior staff member Richie Carter. “I plan to continue this program all year long,” says Carter. “It’s one of the programs they most look forward to. On Mondays, they are asking me what we are cooking on Friday. Seeing them realize they can make their favorite foods at home is always a joy for me.”