Disney is a national program sponsor of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and has supported clubs nationwide for 50 years. The company is also a presenter of BGCA’s Youth of the Year recognition program. Just in time for the opening of BGCNN Academic Support Centers, a large shipment of Disney masks arrived—to the delight of all!
Boys & Girls Club kids thankful for their gift from a national partner, Disney
