Disney masks

From left, front row:  Travis Kelley, Abigail Cook, Madison Smith, Brianna Kelley. Back row:  Justin Mitchell, Mar’kavjah Ball, Celeste Haynie-Mumford, Aubree Coles.

Disney is a national program sponsor of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and has supported clubs nationwide for 50 years. The company is also a presenter of BGCA’s Youth of the Year recognition program.  Just in time for the opening of BGCNN Academic Support Centers, a large shipment of Disney masks arrived—to the delight of all!