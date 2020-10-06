There are always lots of reasons to visit Heathsville, but Saturday, October 17 is one of the best days to “Make It a Heathsville Saturday.” The entire community is coming together to offer a variety of fun shopping and things to do in conjunction with the Heathsville Farmers Market.
As part of this month’s market, the public is invited to bring their pets for a “Blessing of the Animals” ceremony at 9:30 a.m., courtesy of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
The Heathsville Farmers’ Market is sponsored by Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern and offers Northern Neck produce, pickles, bread & baked goods, gourmet peanuts and BBQ Sauce, local pasture-raised pork, local lamb, and quality artisan handcrafts. There are new vendors at every market. The Farmers’ Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public is reminded to wear face masks for safety sake and practice safe distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at several locations at the market.
All sites are located on Route 360 in Heathsville. Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, a non-profit run entirely by volunteers, is found at 73 Monument Place, hidden just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse.
This is the season-ending Heathsville Farmers’ Market. For more information, visit www.RHHTFoundationinc.org, e-mail info@rhhtfoundationinc.org, or call 804-580-3377.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.