There’s a new option to travel between Maryland and Virginia—biking across the Nice/Middleton Bridge.
Over $2 million was invested in features for the new Rt. 301 bridge to accommodate bicyclists, and the Maryland Transportation Authority started putting that money to work last Saturday.
However, crossing times are limited to Saturdays, Sundays, and state holidays from dawn until dusk. Even within the allowed times, based on projected traffic volumes, the Maryland Transportation Authority has provided recommended times for bicyclists to cross, including:
• Saturday: dawn to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to dusk
• Sunday: dawn to noon, and 6 p.m. to dusk
• State holidays: dawn to dusk
Apart from the times, there are other access restrictions. For example, bicyclists must either have a valid driver’s license or be at least 18 years old. Riders cannot stop while crossing, and access will be restricted even within the allowed times for certain conditions, such as high traffic volumes, inclement weather, during incidents, or when there is a right-lane closure.
Pedestrians, skaters, skateboarders, and scooter riders are not allowed to cross the bridge.
Rules for crossing on a bike
At the foot of the bridge, there’s a bicycle-on-bridge light with a button that bicyclists must push before crossing. Doing so will start the light to alert drivers, and it will continue flashing for 10 to 15 minutes depending on the direction of travel.
Bicyclists must ride with traffic going in their direction that they’re heading, and they should ride in the center of the right-hand lane. If there’s a group, MTA encourages riding single file.
To improve the riding experience for bicyclists, MTA said the Nice/Middleton bridge was built with “bicycle-friendly” modular expansion joints instead of the finger joints usually used on Maryland bridges.
Drivers and bikes
When bikes are on the bridge, MTA encourages drivers to stay in the left lane. But if the vehicle is over 5 tons, the driver is required to use the right lane except when wanting to pass a bicyclist. In that case, the 5-ton vehicle can use the left to go around, but only if the passing can be done safely.
