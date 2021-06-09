Washington & Lee High School has a new prize winning photographer in their midst. Ethan Wade, a 10th grader, swept the Junior Division in the recent Fredericksburg Photography Club Art Show, by winning Best in Show, and placing 2nd and 3rd place in two other sections. His photo entitled, “Roll’n Dice,” won the Junior Best in Show and first place. His other photos “Look Up” and “Flowers and Faces” placed second and third place. The sponsor of the annual event was the Fredericksburg Photography Club. With over 90 members, the group received 281 entries for this year’s event. He was rewarded with ribbons denoting first, second, and third place finishes and two cash awards of $50 and $25.
Ethan’s art teacher, Mrs. Holly Ransone, learned of his interest in photography and found out about this show and encouraged Ethan to enter. “This was the first time I had ever done a photography show.” Ethan explained, “I prepared for this competition by selecting some of the best photos I have taken and then asked my family for their opinions on which ones they thought I should enter.” His photo for “Flowers and Faces” features his youngest sister, Abigail.
A very bright young man, Ethan’s favorite subject in school is math. He mentioned that his three favorite hobbies are photography, playing the guitar, and reading books, a favorite is Essentialism by Greg McKeown. Ethan loves the quieter things in life, such as enjoying nature and taking time to reflect. And he likes to take in a golf game periodically. The son of Ireland Douglas, he has one older brother and sister and his younger sister.
His future plans included photography. “I have thought a lot about the direction I want to go after high school and I am working towards a goal of becoming a wedding photographer. I don’t plan on attending college since I have spent hours learning and practicing the art of photography. I now feel the only way I can truly sky-rocket my success is by practicing and getting lots of experience taking photos, especially in the areas that I want to pursue a career in.”
Where ever Ethan’s future takes him, his hard work and determination will take him far. Congratulations on a wonderful photography win.
