Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, is all about safety. Bay Transit’s newest Safety Manager, James Wininger, intends to build on the unwavering commitment to safety that his predecessor, Allen Slade, brought to the job in 2018. When Slade retires in March, Wininger will have been working alongside Slade for over a month. “It really is nice to have had the opportunity to work with Allen before he leaves,” Wininger said.
While a student at James Madison University, Wininger started driving a bus for Harrisonburg Transit. After graduating, Wininger stayed on with Harrisonburg Transit for nearly ten years, transitioning from driver to dispatcher and then safety and training manager. In 2017 he moved to Colorado. After three years serving as safety and training manager at Steamboat Springs Transit in Colorado, Wininger decided to move back to Virginia. “I spent three winters in the Rockies, but when it snowed on Labor Day I said, ‘Maybe this isn’t for me’ and decided to move back to Virginia.”
Fortuitously, Wininger learned about the safety manager opportunity at Bay Transit through a former Harrisonburg Transit colleague who now works for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “I was thrilled to come on board and very impressed with Bay Transit,” Wininger said. “Bay Transit’s driver training is very thorough especially for drivers who are not required to have their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). There’s a lot more to it than just successfully piloting your vehicle down the road. Bay Transit’s bus operators really care about, and get to know, our passengers. Well trained bus operators are real assets to the people we serve.”
Wininger feels there is much to appreciate about the work that Allen Slade did during his tenure as Safety Manager. First and foremost is the herculean effort that went into helping lead Bay Transit’s response to COVID-19. “As an essential service, it was imperative that Bay Transit never stopped operating,” Slade noted. “We implemented a myriad of safety protocols to ensure our drivers and passengers would be safe. The plexiglass partitions around the bus drivers and in between passenger seats were critical on our buses which don’t have back doors. Passengers can only board from the front so every one of them must pass by the driver as they board. We suspended fare collection for the same reason,” Slade recalled.
Slade also spearheaded the adoption of a computer-based, pre-trip vehicle safety inspection system called “TransitCheck” where drivers use tablets to inspect their buses efficiently and consistently before each shift. Impressed with TransitCheck, Wininger noted, “It’s convenient for the drivers and reminds them of what you have to check every morning.”
Wininger’s short term goals at Bay Transit are continuity and building upon the work of his predecessors. His longer-term goals include wanting everyone in the community to know someone whose had a good experience riding on Bay Transit. “As more and more people ride the bus, I want them to be happy that Bay Transit provides an important service to the community and share their feelings with a friend or colleague,” he said.
For information about employment at Bay Transit call or email Pat Sanders today at (804) 250-2019 ext.1114 or psanders@bayaging.org.
