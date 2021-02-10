The Essex County Commissioner of the Revenue in partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks are battling hunger one can at a time. From February 1- 15, the annual food and fund drive has expanded statewide to support the community, to distribute nutritious meals and wholesome food to neighbors who need it most.
Tommy Blackwell, Essex County Commissioner of the Revenue, is hopeful for a better year. “The beginning of 2021 brings us much hope for a better year in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck. However, we have so many friends and neighbors here and throughout the Commonwealth who are still suffering from food insecurity. Please join me, my staff, and our partners in this much needed effort to replenish our own Healthy Harvest Food Bank and other Virginia food banks.”
Blackwell and his staff, who fights hunger each year with the popular “Whiskers for Wishes” annual holiday food drive, extends his efforts with community partners like Healthy Harvest Food Bank to impact the community’s needs. The “Whiskers for Wishes – Pets of Prince Street” fundraiser and food collection which raised over $1,800 for the Healthy Harvest Food Bank this past Christmas season.
Healthy Harvest Food Bank will be working with the contributing partners at their drop-off locations from. Those locations include; Bill Watts and staff at Watts & Sons Supermarket in Millers Tavern, Joey Reinhardt and staff at Barbour Printing in Tappahannock, Tappahannock Town Manager Eric Pollitt and staff at Tappahannock Town Hall, The Honorable Sheriff W.A. “Arnie” Holmes and staff at the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, and the Staff at the Office of the Essex County Commissioner of the Revenue.
Any additional questions or if you would like to volunteer, please contact the County of the Revenue’s office at 804-433-4737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.