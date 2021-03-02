High Tide Publications, Inc. of Deltaville, VA is pleased to announce the release of local author David Cariens’ new book, Escaping Madness: Alcoholism-Mental Illness-Murder.
“I had an idyllic childhood. I idolized my older brother,” Cariens stated. “My family could have been the model for a 1950’s sitcom. There was nothing that gave a hint of the storm to come. But it did come, and it destroyed my family in its wake. Despite the madness, it is a story of hope, of overcoming tragedy, of realizing that without the storm I would have never gone on to be an advocate or author.”
The book opened to good reviews -“Cariens was deeply effected by the Holocaust and his concerns for humanity and it’s collective soul are transparent throughout. He was raised in a family both tender and cruel and this combination gives the author of Escaping Madness a laser-like understanding of what people are capable of and the compassion to take on the best and the worst.”
Cariens, a retired CIA analyst, lives in Kilmarnock. He is the author of eight books and serves on the Board of Directors for The Writers Guild of Virginia. His books are available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and independent booksellers. To learn more, visit his website at www.DaveCariens.com.
