The Artists' Alliance Gallery at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, in Colonial Beach will be open both the Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14, from 11-4. Come out and see the spectacular driftwood horse, by artist Mary Wenz. They also have a terrific array of paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry, and basketry from their members.
Carl and Joyce Thor, Jarrett Thor Fine Arts, continue to maintain studio space in the adjacent area, suite 102. They display their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals.
The gallery is located at 100 Taylor St., Suite 101, in Colonial Beach. They can also be visited by appointment, call 804-224-7200, or 301-452-1333, or online at their new website artgallerycolonialbeach.com, Facebook cbartistsalliance. They take virus safety precautions, and can provide a brief haven from pandemic life. Seek some refuge amidst some beautiful art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.