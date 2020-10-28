The Antique Appraisal sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living at Kilmarnock at the Town Centre Park Pavillion was a great success with Henry Lane Hull, Commonwealth Antiques and Appraisals sharing his seemingly unlimited expertise. Items ranged from amazing historical documents, valuable paintings and, literally, buried treasure when a family discovered a complete silver serving set buried for safekeeping during the Civil War. Mr. Hull referred at least 5 or 6 attendees to reach out to the Smithsonian Institution! Valuations were anywhere from $100 to possibly $10,000! In all, a very rewarding afternoon!
Antique Appraisal offers historical documents, buried treasure and more
