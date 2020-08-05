There are always lots of reasons to visit Heathsville, but Saturday, August 15th is one of the best days to “Make It a Heathsville Saturday.” The entire community is coming together to offer a variety of fun shopping and things to do in conjunction with the Heathsville Farmers' Market.
As part of this month’s market theme, local members of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Northern Neck Corvette Club will cruise in to Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern for a “Classic and Antique Car Show.” Private individuals are also welcome to display their vehicle. The public is then invited to vote for their favorite car. The winner will receive the special “People’s Choice Award.”
The Heathsville Farmers Market offers Northern Neck produce, bread and baked goods, gourmet peanuts, and locally-made artisan handcrafts. There are new vendors at every market. The Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the car show runs until 11 a.m.
The Northumberland Public Library’s “Mobile-Library/Tech-Mobile” will also be on site and open for tours. “Big Blue,” as the vehicle is affectionately called, is both an internet “hot spot” with computers, as well as a place to browse the latest books.
The market will have special safety precautions in place, as required at farmers markets. Vendors will be spread out, and face masks will be worn. Hand sanitizer stations will be available. Customers should be prepared to social distance and wear face masks for safety sake.
Meanwhile, inside the historic Tavern itself, the “Heritage Arts Center” gift shoppe will be open for business. Shoppers will find artists working in their studios, and one-of-a-kind, locally-made artisan wares for sale. The Tavern Cafe´ will be serving light luncheon fare, all homemade by the volunteers of the Tavern’s Culinary Guild. Special on Market Day, the cafe’ makes glazed donuts, hot out of the fryer. For “on-the-go” eating, visit the food concession stand in front of the “Transportation Museum Building”.
A historic landmark since the late 1700’s, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern is home to four active artisan guilds, all of which will be on-site that day, demonstrating and selling their wares. Follow the smoke to the Forge to see the Blacksmiths at work. The Woodworkers have both a modern and a colonial era workshop in the “Carriage House,” which also houses a collection of antique carriages. The Quilt Guild has their studio on the first floor of the Tavern, and the Spinners and Weavers gather in their studio upstairs.
But elsewhere in Heathsville, there are other big doings on a “Heathsville Saturday.” You’ll find interesting shops, attractions, eats and historical sites. Visit Ye Olde Book Shoppe, a used book store run by volunteers of the Northumberland Public Library. Browse classy church thrift shops run by St. Stephen’s Episcopal and Light of Christ Anglican. Check out Kathy’s Korner for unique treasures for the home. Pick up your Historic Heathsville Walking Map, and wander past homes and buildings from every century since the 1700’s.
All sites are located on Route 360 in Heathsville. Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, a non-profit run entirely by volunteers, is found at 73 Monument Place, hidden just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse.
“Make It a Heathsville Saturday” will take place on the third Saturday of the month, April thru October. Each Farmers Market has a different theme. For more information, visit www.RHHTFoundationinc.org, e-mail info@rhhtfoundationinc.org, or call 804-580-3377.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.