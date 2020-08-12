Enjoy the “Classic and Antique Car Show” at this Saturday’s Heathsville Farmers' Market, August 15.
Local members of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Northern Neck Corvette Club, will cruise in to Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern to show off their vehicles. Private individuals are also welcome to participate. The public is invited to vote for their favorite and the winner will receive the Tavern’s “People’s Choice Chocolate Chip Cookie Award.”
The Heathsville Farmers Market offers Northern Neck produce, bread & baked goods, gourmet peanuts, and locally-made artisan handcrafts. There are new vendors at every market. The Farmers’ Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the car show runs until 11 a.m.
The Northumberland Library’s “Tech-Mobile” will also be on site and open for tours. “Big Blue,” as the vehicle is affectionately called, is both an internet “hot spot” with computers, as well as a place to browse the latest books.
Meanwhile, inside the historic Tavern itself, the “Heritage Arts Center” gift shoppe will be open for business. Shoppers will find artists working in their studios, and one-of-a-kind, locally-made artisan wares for sale. The Tavern Cafe´ will be serving light luncheon fare, all homemade by the volunteers of the Tavern’s Culinary Guild. Special on Market Day, the cafe’ makes glazed donuts, hot out of the fryer. For “on-the-go” eating, visit the food concession stand in front of the “Tavern Meeting Building”.
Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern is home to four active artisan guilds, all of which will be on-site that day, demonstrating and selling their wares. Follow the smoke to the Forge to see the Blacksmiths at work. The Woodworkers have both a modern and a colonial era workshop in the “Carriage House,” which also houses a collection of antique carriages. The Quilt Guild has their studio on the first floor of the Tavern, and the Spinners and Weavers gather in their studio upstairs.
Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, a non-profit run entirely by volunteers, is found at 73 Monument Place, hidden just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse.
