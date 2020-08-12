On Saturday, August 7 St Paul’s Catholic Church hosted its annual spaghetti dinner at the church on Tavern Run Road. This popular dinner was held, and quite successfully, in spite of the virus which has curtailed or cancelled many events enjoyed by residents of and visitors to Westmoreland, Northumberland, Richmond, and other surrounding counties. Father Andrew Heintz, and his exceptional crew of merry helpers, are to be commended for their herculean effort which did not disappoint so many residents and visitors who look forward to this event every year. The dinner has become a “must attend destination” at which the community comes together, enjoys the fellowship, a wonderful complete spaghetti dinner, and opportunity to visit with dear friends. What a success!
Organizers laid out a vehicle track on church property which included an entry point, path to the order and payment tent, and path to a waiting area where volunteers delivered their carry out orders. A smooth operation! Health precautions were carried out by all. Proceeds from this dinner are significant, and they are used to support local charities, volunteer organizations, and first responders. Father Heintz always voices his appreciation of the efforts and support these organizations provide to Westmoreland and surrounding counties.
