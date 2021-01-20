The Virginia Service and Conservation Corps (VSCC) is accepting applications from volunteers to serve 1,200-hour AmeriCorps terms in 2021 at Belle Isle State Park in Lancaster.
Those selected receive valuable training, hands-on experience and federally recognized certifications ensuring they are well qualified for careers in environmental conservation. Candidates must be willing to commit to 1,200 hours of service, or approximately 37.5 hours per week from January to September, and can select either resource management or park operations experiential tracks.
AmeriCorps members on the resource management track will learn about best practices in conservation, wildlife management and trail design and the tools and machinery necessary to maintain them.
Those on the park operations track will learn about park administration, visitor services, security and maintenance of buildings and grounds.
Applicants must be 17 years of age or older, able to pass multiple background checks and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.
Selected candidates receive bimonthly living allowances and, after successful completion of a term of service, are eligible to receive a monetary education award that can be applied to educational training, qualified student loans or costs at qualified universities.
AmeriCorps is a national service program administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service. Each year, AmeriCorps offers adults of all ages and backgrounds more than 75,000 opportunities to meet critical needs in communities across America.
For more information about AmeriCorps in Virginia State Parks, visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/ameri-corps or contact the Office of Community Engagement at vspamericorps@dcr.virginia.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.