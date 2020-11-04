On Sunday evening of Thanksgiving weekend, Afton United Methodist Church will be playing all your favorite hymns and uplifting songs! You are cordially invited to join them at the church or streaming on their Facebook Page. Follow the instructions below to send in those requests and make your donation to their relief efforts. Proceeds will benefit United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). Through UMCOR, United Methodists extend loving care to people within the United States. We have all seen the devastation caused by recent hurricanes and wildfires. For those on the ground, it was life-threatening and life-changing. Please join Afton to help provide ongoing relief for those who are still struggling and suffering.
Olivia Morgenthaler has generously donated her beautiful Tokai baby grand piano to Afton in loving memory of her mother, Mary Priscilla Cockrell, who was a long-time member of Afton. She was much-loved, and served faithfully as Afton’s choir director as well as Sunday School Teacher. In order to dedicate the piano and allow Afton members and friends to enjoy the beauty of the music, they are planning a musical evening of requests. Afton’s talented members and special friends have offered to play your favorite hymns and other special songs in honor or memory of a loved one. Some of the pianists offering their talents are: Jan Bean, Alf Braxton, Everett Hanson, Barbara Hays, Judy Jett, and Anne McMahan. The special music will also be available on Afton’s Facebook Page for viewing at any time.
Please send your name and phone number via text to 804-724-0706 or via email to matthew.ewoldt@yahoo.com. You are kindly asked to submit all requests by November 18th. Someone will contact you to collect details of your request and donation.
So, mark your calendars for Sunday, November 29th, 6 p.m. and join them in person or streaming on Afton’s Facebook Page. What a wonderful, blessed way to glorify God at the end of Thanksgiving weekend! All donations for this worthy cause will be appreciated and will bless those affected by these disasters. Mother Nature’s devastation is always difficult, but especially so during this time of Covid-19. Afton is following all CDC guidelines and requires that all persons entering the sanctuary wear masks and practice social distancing.
Afton UMC is located at 5130 Hacks Neck Road in Ophelia, and invites all to join them at 11 a.m. on Sundays in person or on their Facebook Page.
