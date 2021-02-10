As an extra-special treat, Bay Aging Meals on Wheels recipients will be receiving handmade cards and well wishes such as “Enjoy your LOVEly meal!” “The people who receive home-delivered meals feel a special sense of value and appreciation for the cards and all the good wishes,” said Kathy Vesley, President/CEO of Bay Aging. “Bay Aging is proud to partner with Meals on Wheels America’s annual Love Letters Campaign to bring a little more love – along with a meal – to our very special Meals on Wheels recipients.”
In the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, thousands of older adults and people living with disabilities struggle each day with the ability to pay for basic living needs – including food. The Coronavirus exacerbated the need to provide nutritious meals for older adults and people with health conditions that place them at high-risk for becoming infected with the virus. These people are now more confined to their homes to stay safe. Last year Bay Aging volunteers delivered just under a quarter of a million meals to homebound older adults in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.
Jan Tindle, a new Meals on Wheels volunteer commented, “What a wonderful time I had delivering. I had no idea the impact that it would have on me. It was my very first time and what a reward it was. So grateful to have a small part of something so huge in our community.”
Bay Aging considers it a privilege to be part of a program that is dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. But they cannot do this alone. To keep the love going by coming a volunteer partner, please call 1.800.493.0238 today. If you can donate or become a monthly donor to fight hunger, contact Development Director Jean Duggan at 804.758.1260 x1318 or jduggan@bayaging.org or visit www.bayaging.org/give.
Bay Aging is a nonprofit Area Agency on Aging delivering health, housing and transportation services throughout the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck. For information and services call 1.800.493.0238 or visit www.bayaging.org.
