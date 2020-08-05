More than 50 vehicles (including six motorcycles, four fire and rescue units, at least three convertibles and a golf cart) circled the heart of Kinsale on Wednesday, July 22, as more than 125 friends and relatives gathered to salute the village’s charming and saucy centenarian Helen Hinson on the occasion of her 100th birthday.
Helen has been a shining light ever since she moved to Kinsale at age 40 in 1960.
She’s still famous for the burgers, milkshakes and sandwiches she served at the two locations where she hosted Helen’s Lunch at the old store and former funeral parlor across from the Hague Bank, and at the building that became Harry Lee Arnest’s Real Estate office next to W.D. Parks’ store on Steamboat Wharf Hill.
She collects bells and beautiful individual salt cellars, a fine selection of which she has shared with the Museum.
She’s adored by her three children, two granddaughters, and four and a half great-grandchildren. Yes, that fifth one will be here soon!
Her green thumb dares any plant to do anything but thrive in her household.
Her advice is pithy and to the point, but always uplifting.
Small wonder that on Wednesday so many offered a loving, laughing tribute of brilliant smiles in all directions -- and such warm words of admiration that it seems only fitting to recapitulate the litany. The paean of praise captures a woman of contrasts whose generosity of spirit and glowing joy in life is an example to all.
Descriptions of Helen captured in the heat of the day include:
A delight (Kay Minor Duprey)
Admirable. Beautiful smile (Debbie Messick)
Ageless (Bridget Moss)
A loyal Redskins fan (Matt and Jordan Bailey)
Amazing (Clay Lewis, Lynn and Donald King, Terry and Jeffrey Moss)
A piercing look and a radiant smile (Alice Moore)
Awesome and always so friendly (Gloria Headley)
A wonderful friend (Betty Bailey)
A wonderful neighbor (Joyce Moss)
Beautiful (Robyn Douglas, Pam McKenney and April Allison)
Beautiful, alert and so blessed (Myrtle Lee France)
Breath of fresh air. Happy-go-lucky (Terry Moss)
Beyond amazing. Strong and independent and still has her mind! (Cheryl Jones)
Enduring (Greg Hicks)
Fabulous (Amy Bevans Steele)
Feisty and awesome (Cindy and Phillip Headley)
Greatest Mom ever (Larry Hinson)
Happy and charming (Charlie and Anne Speeckaert)
Happy (Janice Jenkins, Joanne O’Quinn and David Adams)
I love you (granddaughter Ally Fisher)
Inspiring (Josh Fisher)
Longevity! She hung in there. (Bob and Linda Greene)
Magnificent (daughter Joyce Hinson)
My favorite Nannie Helen (Gracie Fisher, age 8)
Only one of her kind (Nomini Baptist Pastor Steve Taylor)
Outspoken (Luther Headley)
Remarkable (Linda Lewis)
Saucy (Walter Norris)
Strong (Whitney Moss Perez)
Strong-willed and beautiful inside and out (granddaughter Stephanie Fisher)
Sweet and easy to talk to (Krisi Headley Reynolds, with a whole carload of fellow admirers)
Sweet, sweet sandwich lady (Liz Headley)
Tough (George Milton Dean)
Wonderful (Alex Jones, Barbara Johnson, Shirley Harper)
Helen’s son Tim, who organized the event, summed up his mother in one word: “Survivor.”
He added a thank you to the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department for their help with the parade, and said the family lunch afterward in the Gazebo was especially meaningful to Helen for two reasons: “because, over the years we’ve seen the old property turn from woods to a beautiful park and knowing that a memorial brick for her husband Gus was nearby on the brick walk.”
The Hinsons have been faithful supporters of the Kinsale Foundation since its inception in 1977.
