This past year Bay Aging President and CEO, Kathy Vesley experienced, in real time, the strategic professional leadership growth of 18 staff members through the development of the Bay Aging Leadership Institute.
“Graduates have demonstrated incredible growth and confidence which will help lead the Board of Directors’ vision to build a comprehensive, integrated care system to support people to live in their homes and communities for as long as possible. Among the strategies to improve health outcomes for all consumers, we need staff who are well trained and leaders who are developed across the entire Bay Aging continuum,” said Vesley.
On January 22, 2020, the newly developed Leadership Institute welcomed the first class of students representing every division and service in Bay Aging.
Using John Maxwell’s curriculum, “Learning The 21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader,” the students were well on their way to putting into practice lessons learned into their jobs. As with all meetings, the class began in person and then converted to Zoom by mid-March. The Coronavirus did not deter these students from reaching their goal of becoming leaders worth following.
On Graduation Day, December 16, 2020, the graduates shared that they have newfound confidence and ability to lead by example, and to empower others to be their best selves. The graduates proved to the Zoom graduation audience that Bay Aging is indeed equipped with a new generation of leaders to provide the continuity of needed services into the future.
On February 17, 2021, the Board of Directors and President Vesley are looking forward to welcoming the second group of students into the Bay Aging Leadership Institute.
