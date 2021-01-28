Garfield’s Rescue Inc., rescues and fosters homeless cats/community cats on the Northern Neck. Since its inception in March of 2020 through the end of the year, GRI has rescued and fostered 313 cats! Caring citizens and NN Animal Control Officers found 61% of the cats and kittens that were taken in at businesses and residential locations. Many of these are thought to be abandoned pets due to their friendliness and adoptability. GRI also supports local Northern Neck county shelters and partner rescues by taking adoptable kittens and cats when space is unavailable or the feline has special needs. This is about 12% of their intake. Another 27% are owner surrenders. The better news is that 208 of those cats were adopted and are now with their forever families.
One local adopter chose to adopt two of GRI’s foster cats and shares the following: “The day I adopted Dobie and Dixie Reese was one of the best days of my life. They follow me everywhere and there is never a boring day with them. The transition of Dobie and Dixie Reese was very smooth due to the love and care they received from their GRI foster.”
You can support the effort to reduce homeless/community cats on the NN by spaying or neutering your pets. You can encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same. The Animal Welfare League of the Northern Neck provides assistance with spay/neuter costs for owned pets. Additionally, if you have homeless/community cats in your neighborhood, please contact a local rescue agency to make them aware and to seek help with getting the cats spayed/neutered which prevents reproduction and unnecessary suffering of animals.
The not-so-good news is that approximately 100 cats remain in GRI’s foster custody waiting for their “furever” home. One hundred cats need a lot of food, litter, medical attention and miscellaneous supplies as they wait to be adopted by a loving family. Donations can be made on GRI’s website Donate page at garfieldsrescue.org or by mailing a check to Garfield’s Rescue, PO Box 257, Kilmarnock, VA 22482. Garfield’s is making a difference on the NN, one cat at a time!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.