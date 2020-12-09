In an effort to spread holiday cheer and support Kilmarnock businesses, the Town of Kilmarnock announces the 12 Days of Kilmarnock Christmas. From December 7 – December 18 shoppers are encouraged to shift their holiday spending by making purchases in town.
The 12 Days of Kilmarnock Christmas will feature 12 easy tasks to complete that will support the local business community. Simply take a picture completing each task and submit that picture to the Town of Kilmarnock Facebook Page. Each day you submit, your name will go into a drawing for a prize. The more days you complete, the greater chances you have to win.
All entries must be submitted by Friday, December 18 and winners will be announced Monday, December 21. Winners must pick up their prizes at the Kilmarnock Town Hall.
“The goal of the 12 Days of Kilmarnock Christmas is to encourage people to shop in Kilmarnock and support our businesses. If there was ever a time to support our local business community and do your holiday shopping in town, this is the year,” said Chad Thomas, Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator.”
Information about the 12 Days of Christmas can found on the town’s webpage at www.kilmarnockva.com/12-days-of-kilmarnock-christmas.
Take a picture completing each task and post to the Town of Kilmarnock FB page
Day 1: Buy a gift card from a local business.
Day 2: Take a Christmas LOVE Sign photo in front of Noblett Appliance.
Day 3: Buy a piece of furniture or home décor item from a Kilmarnock business.
Day 4: Send a Christmas card in the mail.
Day 5: Donate a toy at a local donation box.
Day 6: Go to Kilmarnock Town Centre Park and walk through the Christmas lights.
Day 7: Donate food to our local food bank.
Day 8: Buy a gift from a local business.
Day 9: Deliver hot chocolate or hot beverage to someone special.
Day 10: Support a local restaurant by buying a gift card, getting a to go meal or dining in.
Day 11: Buy a stocking stuffer from a local business.
Day 12: Complete a random act of kindness for someone in the community. Ex: Order takeout for a neighbor or friend.
