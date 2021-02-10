John Livingstone Packett

Packett, John Livingstone, 77, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb 1st 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Ellen Packett and his siblings Larry Packett, Francis Wright, and Virginia Mae Barnes. John is survived by his wife of 45 years Shirley D’Adamo Packett, his son Domenick Packett (Samantha Heintzelman), daughter Genevieve Dowdy (Jeff), grandson Kylan Dowdy, his sister Barbara Walker of Sharps, Va, father-in-law Domenick D’Adamo and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

John was born in Warsaw, Virginia on November 11th, 1943. He graduated from University of Richmond in 1966 and served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. J.P. spent the next 40 years in his dream career; as a Sports Writer for the Richmond Times Dispatch. He married his Shirley, in 1975 and raised his children to love life as he did. After retirement he continued to write, travel, and to ‘slow time down’ with friends and family, especially his beloved grandson. In 2009, John was inducted into the Richmond Tennis Association Hall of Fame. He will continue to brighten the lives of his loved ones, and watch over his Boston Red Sox, for many years to come. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John’s memory to the Richmond Tennis Association, PO Box 17612, Richmond, VA 23226 or at www.richmondtennis.org. A Memorial Service will be held in person at a later date but a Memorial Mass was live-streamed on Tuesday, February 9th at 10am here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEW68V9OvUQ.