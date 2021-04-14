Harry “Dolly” Gilbert Conklin, 86, of Mt. Holly, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was the son of Harry William and Deborah E. Bramble Conklin.

Dolly was an avid Waterman who enjoyed everything the water had to offer which included: fishing, crabbing, sunsets and the wildlife. He was also known for being an energetic people-person who always tried to keep the peace and never complained.

Dolly loved his family so much and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Ann Conklin; four daughters, Bridget A. Gillions (Robert), Laurie Watrous, Deborah Susan Leo, and Rebecca Louise Curry (Brian); six grandchildren, Rob Gillions (Kathryn), Basye Gillions (Nancy), Shelley Evans (Ben), Eric Watrous, Ryan Watrous and Carsyn Curry; four great-grandchildren, and sister, Patricia Lee.

A private graveside service will be held at Nomini Baptist Church Cemetery.