On Saturday, October 29, 2022, George Donald Hall, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend; passed away after a long health battle. He is now resting in peace with his heavenly Father. Born to Guy D. and Marie C. Hall in Warsaw, VA. Donald attended Warsaw High School. Soon after high school, Donald met the love of his life, Barbara Lumpkin. They were happily married for 62 years and Barbara was by his side until the end.
After working at NN Electric for several years, Donald started L&H Well Drilling that’s been in operation for over 55 years, member of Westmoreland County Volunteer Fire Department, deacon and trustee of Welcome Grove Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and spend time with family, especially to his grandchildren.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara L. Hall; children, Ronnie Hall (Sharla) and, Deborah Saunders (Todd); grandchildren, Aaron Saunders, Cullen Saunders, Rachel Hall, Stephanie V. Prentice and Brandon Vidra; great-grandchild, Blakely Prentice; sister, Ann H. France; and sister-in-law, Diane L. Hinson (William).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy D. and Willie Marie Coates Hall; and brothers, Guy D. Hall, Jr. and Willard L. Hall.
A funeral service for Donald was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Welcome Grove Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7368 Newland Road, Warsaw, VA 22572 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
