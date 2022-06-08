The start of June has passed by, and with it, the second of Montross’ First Fridays. Inclement weather led to the cancellation of the event in May, but with clear skies and a pleasant temperature, those that came to town for food, fun, and entertainment found plenty to spare as the Chauncey Fortune Band kept everyone at the Green Space entertained while vendors plied their wares, which included knick-knacks, food, craft beer and local wine.
To say the crowd was a massive one is quite an understatement, as the Green Space was almost packed solid. Meanwhile, the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary celebrated their 50th anniversary, doling out cake, food, and much more to those who paid a visit to the firehouse.
This can be seen as a sort of preview of what to expect up and down the Northern Neck this summer as many other places gear up to hold events, most notably in Colonial Beach, which will be hosting its River Festival weekend.
River Festival
River Festival 2022 kicks off Friday with a Fireman’s Parade at 7:30 p.m. Throughout the rest of the weekend, the town will be hosting a parade each day. Much like Montross First Fridays, those that attend will be able to treat themselves to craft beer, food, and plenty more along Town Hill at the corner of Washington & Colonial Avenue.
Colonial Beach will also be hosting Movies in the Park on the 14th of this month, with Ferris Beuller’s Day Off being the movie for June. Those wishing to attend are advised to bring a chair and/or blanket for comfort as the stage at Town Hill gets put to use. But that is not the last time this month that the spot will see use.
Juneteenth
A day that’s been getting more and more recognition each year, Juneteenth originates from Galveston, Texas, when General Gordon Granger and the Union Army arrived and informed the slaves there that slavery had been abolished. Since that time, it has been celebrated within the black community.
This year, Colonial Beach will be hosting its own celebration on the 18th with help from the Westmoreland branch of the NAACP. It will feature storytellers, speakers, music and vendors, and it will be free to the public.
Many other events await those that are itching to get out of the house and enjoy themselves.
