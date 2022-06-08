In Colonial Beach, there’s been a spot where Lossing Ave. and Danbridge Ln. intersect forming Eleanor Park. Plans for its improvements have been popping up every now and then while people wonder what will become of the otherwise relatively untouched public park. Last month, the matter came before the Colonial Beach Town Council with the discussion revolving around a grant agreement between the town and the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.
The grant was $387,000 and change, which would go towards the preservation of Eleanor Park as a municipal park, and was part of an agreement reached in December of last year, though it took until now for a formal declaration and resolution to be signed and issued declaring the site as open land.
In December, the public overwhelmingly spoke in favor of supporting the park by a near 5:1 margin.
“Let me be clear,” Mayor Robin Schick stated, “it is not somebody’s front yard. It will and should be used as public space for all citizens of this town. In that respect, I think there needs to be some amenities there that make it worthwhile. I don’t need to see it there just growing grass. We need to be using our public spaces to get the quality of life we deserve in this town and get outside. I want places where you can do that.”
One of the groups assisting with turning Eleanor Park into an attractive spot is Colonial Beach Greenspace, which has been raising money to donate towards fencing, signs and memorial benches, allowing it to be that much more useable and not require park-goers to bring their own chairs.
This also marked the final time this matter will be brought before the public, as most of the details and red tape that remain have to do with money transfers via the grant and a few other bits of bureaucracy.
