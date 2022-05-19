The first weekend of May was a wet one, as was the second. Here, in Westmoreland County, that meant that a car show that had been planned for the 7th got rescheduled because it rained on the rain day.
The event has not been cancelled, however, merely delayed. This upcoming weekend, on the 21st, if the weather permits it, the Northern Neck Region of the Antique Auto Club will hold its annual car show outside Stan’s Skateland.
Last year’s show at Stan’s Skateland did far better than anyone could have imagined. It was at a time when COVID was on the decline. This year, if the rain doesn’t drop on the weekend, it may well shatter expectations yet again.
The event kicks off at 8:30 in the morning, and cars have to be on the field by 11 a.m. to be eligible for an award.
The show’s proceeds will go towards scholarships for the Northern Neck Technical Center.
The rain at the start of May also led to the first round of Montross First Fridays being cancelled. Town Manager Patricia Lewis said the June event is still a go, and will take place on June 3rd.
That month’s event will feature Chauncey Fortune, a musician from Colonial Beach that is described by Lewis as “a delicate yet powerful vocalist who plays an eclectic mix of reggae, 90’s rock, blues, and pop with acoustic stylings.”
The Fall Festival Committee has got the ball rolling. But the full details of what they’ve come up with will have to wait until Lewis speaks about the matter with the Montross Town Council.
