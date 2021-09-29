More than 280 attendees enjoyed the 10th Annual Irvington Crab Festival on a beautiful September evening. Six and eight-foot tables were spaced in the big top on Irvington Commons to mitigate COVID concerns.
Once again attendees enjoyed high quality crabs, provided by Crabs Express in Gloucester. Good Luck Cellars sold both white and red wine. This year an IPA and a Vienna Lager were sold along with Michelob Ultra and Budweiser Light. The Tide’s Inn donated Carolina style barbeque which was delicious and served with coleslaw.
Music was provided by DJ Jay Daum and his son James of Time Passages Mobile DJ Services based in Williamsburg. 18 raffle prizes were donated to the event. Raffle tickets were sold at the festival and the first ticket drawn was able to pick any item on the table; the second ticket then got to pick until all the items were given away. A big thank you to the raffle prize donors: Chesapeake Doughnut Company, The Local, Vine, The Dredge, Head’s Up Hairworks, Carwash Cafe, Bay and River Decor, Burkes Fine Jewelers, The Dandelion, Northern Neck Popcorn Bag and the Steamboat Era Museum.
From cutting table paper and prepping condiments to serving crabs and cleaning up the event would not have taken place without the museum’s amazing volunteers:
Mary Barany, Cay Bradley, Virginia Lee Brown, Virginia Craig, Gabe del Gato, Jeff Ewing, Virginia Fleet, Steve Humphrey, Steve Kancianic and his sons Gary and Jesse, Greg and Sue Kirkbride, Mary Ann and Bob McKay, Robin Meigel, Kathy Meyer, Margery and Andy Nea, Eric Nost and the Blue Ridge Bank volunteers, Fran Nunnally, Brad Perry, Candee and Fred Pevahouse, Eppie and Tom Pole, Cathy Polhamus, Bonnie Robertson, Lin Ross, Kay Somers, Nancy Sullivan, Nina Thompson and Jim Ward.
The Crab Festival is the largest fundraising event for the Steamboat Era Museum. We are indebted to our sponsors including: Souvenir Cup-Chesapeake Bank, Crab Mallet-Blue Ridge Bank, Barbecue -Tides Inn, Radio Advertising-101.7 Bay FM and 104.9 WIGO Country, Print Advertising-Town of Irvington, Jimmie-Carousel Physical Therapy and Northern Neck Insurance, Soft Shell-Tri-Star Supermarket Inc. and Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate, Old Bay Business- Earth Resources, Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury, The Dandelion, Custom Yacht Service, Burke’s Inc., The Local, Pearl Boutique and W.F. Booth and Sons
