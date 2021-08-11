kids

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s office held their annual Sheriff’s National Night Out on August 3, 2021. Helping to make a difference were the Washington & Lee High School’s Virginia Defense Force (VDF) Cadets who worked at the event. The cadets, under the leadership of Major Jim Stanley, Private Will Lewis, SFC Robert Greene, SPC Michael Burke and cadets, Lauren, Amanda, Rosalyn, Jesse, Brayden, and Abby worked the recruiting tables and helped throughout the evening. The Cadets had a small cornhole game set up for children and enjoyed a steady stream of visitors all evening. Major Stanley stated, “I have spent 32 years with the Henrico County Police Department and attended hundreds such events, but I have never attended one where I felt the friendship and comradery that I felt Tuesday night. I think all of you are very lucky to live in such a community. What an outstanding job by all!” Students interested in joining the W&L VDF Cadet Corp may sign up at the high school.