With the arrival of a new month in Montross comes another First Friday celebration. Originally intended as just an art walk, like any good town tradition, the event took on a life of its own.
Before COVID-19 hit, in the event of rain, the shindig would be held at the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department’s firehouse. Sadly, this was not to be when the heavy rains at the start of May forced the event to cancel. As June rolls in, people are crossing their fingers for clear weather this Friday.
This month will feature live music from the Chauncey Fortune Band, a group from Colonial Beach. According to Town Manager Patricia Lewis, there are a number of town vendors lined up and ready for the day to roll in. The Ruritans will also have a booth set up.
In addition to the various vendors, attendees will be able to sample craft beer and local wine from various nearby breweries and vineyards. Meanwhile, Larry Hinson, a county resident, laid out an idea at last week’s town meeting for if a rainy day does occur: just host it the next week instead.
“Just have a rain date set up,” he suggested. “If the first Friday gets rained out, have it on the third, or something like that. The people love it to death, and we have nothing to do otherwise.”
“Well, we try not to conflict with other towns like Warsaw or Colonial Beach,” Lewis replied. “We know you like to have fun.”
That Friday, the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will also be hosting a get-together at the firehouse. It’s a regular occurrence for the Auxiliary to host something at the same time, usually in the form of a BBQ or spaghetti dinner. This year will be its 50th anniversary.
