The 2021 Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championship Show was held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia on July 28th through August 1, 2021. 4-H’ers have to qualify at the state level in order to participate in the Regional Championship Show.
Several hundred 4-H’ers from 13 states of the Southeastern Region of the United States went to the show. They included Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia which sent some of their top 4-H’ers to participate in this event.
Amaya Crabbe, daugther of Dennis and Jill Crabbe of Northumberland County and her horse Pass Me A Drink (Bree) were chosen to participate with the Virginia team. She competed in the Hunter Division and placed first in the Hunter Under Saddle Championship Class which had over 115 entries and had 3 rounds of competition before making it to the finals to win. This was an amazing accomplishment and the highlight of her show season so far. She also placed 8th in Hunter Type Mares and 12th in Hunter Fitting and Showmanship, which had over 100 entries as well. Amaya has been training under Paige Nuckols of Lancaster, Va., and Billie Jo Adsit of Montpelier, Va., and she would like to thank both of them for helping her to get to this point in her show career.
Through the 4-H horse program, youth learn life skills including leadership, teamwork, problem solving, and horsemanship. In addition they help develop good character traits such as responsibility, discipline, and respect.
Amaya will be participating in the State 4-H Horse Show in Lexington, VA on September 9th through 12th, which is the qualifying show for next year’s Southern Regional Championship show.
