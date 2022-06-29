Westmoreland State Park is a “park in transition,” admits Dave Neudeck, VA Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) public communications and marketing director.
Environmental issues are hounding the property, and because of that, what the park offers is changing. Some of the attractions that visitors have grown accustomed to have already been lost and others are set to be taken offline.
No more pool
Westmoreland State Park no longer has a pool. It closed in 2020. At that time, the decision was mainly due to COVID, said Neudeck. But that spring, the park began looking at the pool’s condition.
There were numerous mechanical issues and structural components that needed to be addressed to reopen it. Changes in the shoreline and the pool’s proximity to the river aggravated the structural capability to repair the pool said Neudeck. In 2021, after a study determined what the cost would be, the decision was made to close the pool permanently because it was too expensive to repair.
It is in the park’s master plan to look at alternative aquatic facilities elsewhere in the park. But there’s nothing concrete on what that will look like or when it will happen. A new aquatic facility could be anything from a splash park to an inground pool, and DCR will need to get the funding to pay for it.
Hiking changes
At one time, hikers could take Turkey Neck Trail and Beaver Dam Trail to a boardwalk that would connect them to Big Meadow Trail. At that point, hikers could continue to Fossil Beach. But last year, landslides made Turkey Neck, Beaver Dam, and the boardwalk inaccessible.
The boardwalk hasn’t returned, Westmoreland State Park now offers more trail.
The park recently reconnected Turkey Neck and Beaver Dam above where the landslides occurred. To mitigate the losses of the compromised section of trail, the park rebuilt Red Fox Trail, which is approximately 1 mile. These changes increased the park’s total hiking trails to a total of 8 miles.
Right now, park officials are also exploring ways to reconnect other trails to run to Fossil Beach. Those rerouting plans are complicated, in part, by the need to be cautious about sensitive plant habitats and other natural resource communities in that area of the park. It takes a lot of work with the planning and ensuring that the trails will stand up to the foot traffic. Visitor safety is paramount, said Neudeck.
Observation tower gone
The observation tower near Fossil Beach has been removed. It was leaning, structurally failing and had become a safety concern.
“It will not be rebuilt as it is in a sensitive wetland habitat and the increased impact we’re seeing with storms and the other factors along the Potomac River there. There’s just not a viable solution to replace in that area,” said Neudeck.
Potomac River Retreat sunk by septic
Westmoreland State Park had a facility called the Potomac River Retreat, aka the lodge, and this event space was right on the river. Its septic system failed. A study was done, and after looking at it “extensively”, it was determined that there were no locations around the facility where the septic system could be relocated and function properly “due to the water table” and “change of the river.”
“All of the options we have been looking at are very cost prohibitive so it has been closed permanently,” said Neudeck.
Cabins to be demolished
Individuals who want to enjoy the cabins on the cliffs will need to do so by January 2023. After that the seven waterfront cabins will be torn down.
Neudeck said the bluffs are eroding, and the park’s biggest concern with that area is the road that goes out to the cabins. Currently, it’s safe but it’s being closely monitored.
“The challenge there is the road cannot be fixed going out to that location. Therefore, it becomes a safety issue with all of the needs of the cabins… At some point, we don’t know when, but that road is going to become inaccessible.” And DCR needs to be able to get the equipment necessary to demolish the cabins to the area while the road will still permit it, explained Neudeck.
After the demolition, the park will still have 25 cabins but none that are waterfront. In the master plan, the park is considering replacing the cabins it’s set to demolish. Several locations are being considered, including Campground B.
Commitment and appeal remains
Westmoreland State Park is over 85 years old. It was one of the six original parks that Virginia opened in 1936. With its age, it requires a lot of maintenance said Neudeck and the environmental changes are adding to the demands.
Despite the challenges, DCR is investing in the property. “We are very committed to Westmoreland State Park,” said Neudeck.
The park closed on the bid for to redesign all of its cabins this month, and the plan is for the work to start within the next year or so.
Over the past two years, the park made several “major repairs” including repairing flooring in five cabins, which reopened in May. Many cabins got extensive chimney repairs, including the addition of liners, and work was done to the fireplaces. In January, work to replace the roofs on several buildings wrapped up.
It’s probably several years off, but there are also plans to add a newer variety of cabins, said Neudeck.
Campground B, a popular feature at the park, will be renovated completely beginning this fall. It will be closed while the entire layout is reworked. The plan includes electrical upgrades, bathhouse renovations, ADA improvements for accessibility, and it will be designed to accommodate larger RVs.
Westmoreland State Park continues to offer many of the attractions that visitors have grown to love, including the beach area with the snack bars. The picnic shelters along the waterfront are popular, according Neudeck. The kayaking, paddleboarding, the trails through the coastal plain also remain a “a big draw.”
It’s continued to be a very popular park. Visits in recent years have been rising, said Neudeck.
