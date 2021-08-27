Members of the Northern Neck Corvette Club and the Northern Neck Chapter of the Antique Auto Club of America cruised into the Heathsville Farmers Market on August 21st. They were joined by many other locals, who came by to show off their vehicles.
Each exhibitor received two home-baked chocolate chip cookies as their thank you from Heathsville Market Manager, Corinne Becker.
Although the weather reports had called for rain, a surprisingly beautiful day encouraged a large crowd to show up at the market and cast their vote for their favorite car. The winner of the “people’s choice award” is awarded a sack of chocolate chip cookies. This year’s winner was Scott Synnott of Montross for his 1966 Austin Healey 3000, sporting its legendary Healey Metallic Blue finish.
The theme of the next Heathsville Farmers Market on Saturday, September 18th is “Living History.” Members of local historical groups will congregate on the Tavern Green located behind Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern. Dating back to the 1700’s, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern is the sponsor of the Heathsville Farmers Market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.